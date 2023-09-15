India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

India vs Bangladesh match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. The in-form Indian outfit will play their last game of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round against an out-of-form Bangladesh. It is a dead rubber match, with both teams' fate already confirmed.

Bangladesh will not qualify for the final even if they register a big win, whereas India is guaranteed to play in the summit clash no matter what happens in Colombo. Both teams will aim to try out some new players in this dead rubber contest.

India has a 100% win record in the Super Fours round of Asia Cup 2023. Centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India crush Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday, while Kuldeep Yadav's magical spell powered the Men in Blue to a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their opening match of the Super Fours. Towhid Hridoy's half-century took Bangladesh close to the 258-run target set by Sri Lanka in the next game, but the Tigers ended up losing the match by 21 runs.

Bangladesh will be without the services of Mushfiqur Rahim in this match. The wicketkeeper batter has flown back home due to personal reasons.

India vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, Match 6, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 15, 2023, Friday, 3 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch report for this Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss happens in Colombo. Generally, the deck at the R Premadasa Stadium has been good for batting and spin bowlers. The same trend should continue today.

India vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, with thunderstorms predicted in the afternoon. Rain is likely to interrupt the proceedings during this Super Fours match. Considering the rain factor, the captain winning the toss may look to field first.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

India

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna.

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud.

India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

India have been quite dominant in this year's Asia Cup tournament. They crushed Nepal by 10 wickets, bulldozed Pakistan by 228 runs, and defeated Sri Lanka in their home conditions. On the other side, Bangladesh has managed only one win in four matches.

The Men in Blue will start as the overwhelming favorites to win. Fans should expect India to register another victory at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Prediction: India to win against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (Hindi).

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).