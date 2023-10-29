India vs England, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

India will play their sixth match of the 2023 World Cup against England in Lucknow today. The Men in Blue are undefeated in the mega event so far. If they win today's match, the Rohit Sharma-led side will almost seal their place in the semifinals.

India started their 2023 World Cup campaign with a victory against Australia in Chennai. They continued the winning momentum and registered wins over Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan and New Zealand in their next four matches.

On the other side, England have registered only a solitary win in five matches. They defeated Bangladesh in their second game, while they lost against New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the other games.

Many fans considered England as the favorites to win the World Cup, but they have severely underperformed. Before England battle India, here are some important things fans should know about this game.

India vs England, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: India vs England, Match 29, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 29, 2023, Sunday; 2 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

India vs England pitch report

Lucknow will host the match between India and England. The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium has been good for batting in the 2023 World Cup, with South Africa even managing to score a 300+ total. Fast bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha took a four-wicket haul each for Sri Lanka in the last game at this venue.

India vs England weather forecast

A cloudy sky is expected for this match in Lucknow, but there will be no rain interruptions. The temperature will stay around 26 degrees Celsius, and the humidity level will be approximately 51%.

India vs England probable XIs

India:

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

England:

Probable XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

India vs England 2023 World Cup match prediction

Looking at the performance of the two teams in the World Cup so far, India will start as the favorites to win against England. Jos Buttler's men are coming into the contest after two morale-shattering defeats at the hands of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

It seems unlikely for England to lift their game all of a sudden and end India's five-match winning streak. Expect India to crush their opponents and avenge the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal defeat.

Prediction: India to win against England in the 2023 World Cup.

India vs England Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).