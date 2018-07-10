Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs England ODI Series: 4 Players Who could play India's No.4 Spot better

CRICKET-IRL-IND-T20
India is yet to find a perfect fit for the No.4 position

India is on a roll winning their sixth consecutive T20I series. It was a special one which came in overseas against mighty English pack in their own backyard.

Only three days are left, that we are about to see both of them clashing in three-match ODI series opener in Trent Bridge. 

Without a doubt, India is a limited over giant but the pool of talents and mammoth experienced players gives, team India has a healthy headache to handle.

India is a batting paradise for sure, but finding 'who fits where' is there main cause in their long batting line up.

Right now, India has settled with a blazing top order posses right-left combination and gritty lower order to fire in the death overs. When you come in-between crossing No.3 it is like quicksand No.4.

Yeah the Indian No.4 has become quicksand over the years with India is playing musical chair in that particular position and no one has proved them till now. It is still open to occupy and have a 2019 WC berth at No.4.

In fact, the No.4 position is crucial, one needs to get going without consuming plenty of balls and the same time when the team is struggling he needs to play the anchor role to hand over a safe play to lower order.

In last two years, India has tried out the likes of Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav even Hardik Pandya once in the name of gambling. But India hasn't produced desired results in that crucial position.

The inconsistent performance of the players in that particular spot gives a real bet to play in that spot.

Once Raina and Yuvraj were handing the No.4 position, it was collapsed when they strode out of the squad. But remember India was still winning. 

Even though India have to bother for that spot to fill a permanent member for the coming years, more precisely for 2019WC. We would have considered Ambati Rayudu if he has not been eliminated in the name of fitness. And we have to go with the squad.

With the spot still up for grabs, here's a look at the four players who could occupy their spot at the position in the three-match ODI Series against England.

#4 KL Rahul

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
Rahul has been in great touch

ODI stats:

Matches: 10 Runs: 248 HS: 100 Avg: 35.43 Strike Rate: 80.78

Rahul is in great touch. He is sublime form street when he smashed the fastest fifty in the history of IPL for his Kings Eleven Team. He continued his terrific striking to the International level thrashing Ireland with his 36-ball 70.

We may call Ireland is a weaker side, but Rahul has proved himself against the might England side scoring a match-winning hundred in the first T20I.

His form is never a problem, Is he really fit the No.4 position.? Yeah, We say yes.! He has failed his attempts as No.4 before against the series of Srilanka and Australia last year.

Has went bank to nets and grind-up to regain his form back and had a fanatic IPL session. Coming to the point, in this IPL session with KXIP he has won some matches single handily.

If we see his gritty griding knock on those winning performance he was calm and composed to chase the Target down. Thus how he fits into XI to play his trade at No.4.

