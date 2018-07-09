India vs England: Rating the Indian players from the T20I series

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 09 Jul 2018, 15:40 IST

India's tour of England has started with a series victory in the three-match T20 International series. This win will definitely give the team some great confidence going into three-match ODI series.

After dominated the England team in the first T20 International game at Old Trafford, the Indian team lost in the second T20I game by 5 wickets.

In the third and final T20I game on July 8 at Bristol, the hosts managed to post a huge total of 198 on the board. However, with the help of Rohit Sharma's century, India won the third game and clinched the T20I series trophy as well.

In this article, we rate the Indian players on a scale of 1-10.

Shikhar Dhawan: 3/10

The Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan has failed to make an impact in the three-match T20I series against England. He has scored just 19 runs in 3 innings at a poor average of 6.3. His comical dismissal in the second T20I drew a lot of criticism from cricket experts.

Rohit Sharma: 8/10

Rohit Sharma proved his worth again in a must-win game in the final encounter against England at Bristol. After playing a sensible knock of 32 in the first T20I, scored just 5 runs in the 2nd T20I. However, he smashed a century in the last T20I that won him the man of the series award.

KL Rahul: 7.5/10

KL Rahul has begun the England tour with a scintillating century in the first T20I at Old Trafford. He was looking in good form before getting dismissed on 19.

Virat Kohli: 7/10

The Indian skipper has given away his number three spot in the batting order for KL Rahul. Virat played well in all three matches but his 29-ball 43 runs in the final T20I was the important one for India.

Suresh Raina: 6/10

Suresh Raina did not get much opportunity in the three-match T20I series against England. Raina, who has played just 1 game, scored 27 runs and failed to convert it into a big score.

MS Dhoni: 7/10

MS Dhoni was in great form during the three-match T20I series against England. When other batsmen failed to make a mark, MS Dhoni scored a crucial 32 runs in the second T20I. He was brilliant behind the stumps as always.

Hardik Pandya: 7.5/10

Hardik Pandya has performed well with both the bat and ball. While he provided some crucial breakthroughs with the ball, he smashed 14-ball 33 runs in the final T20I at Bristol.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7/10

Kuldeep Yadav turned the match in a single over in the first T20I at Manchester. He picked 5 wickets and looked unplayable. However, he was destroyed by Englishmen in the 2nd T20I before getting dropped in the final game.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 6/10

The wrist-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal had a mixed T20I series. While he managed to contain the runs, he failed to pick up the wickets. He has managed to pick just 1 wicket in the tournament and will look to improve in the upcoming ODI series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 4/10

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a forgettable T20I series. He lacked consistency when his team needed him most in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He started the series well but failed to defend 12 runs in the last over of the 2nd T20I game.

Umesh Yadav: 6/10

Umesh Yadav, who got an opportunity to play in the XI in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, troubled the England players with his pace especially at the start of innings. He has picked up a couple of wickets but given away too many runs to the England batsmen.

Deepak Chahar: 2/10

Deepak Chahar replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the final T20I game against England. Chahar, who known for his swing bowling, did not have a great start to his International career. He conceded the runs at over 10 runs per over while picking up only one wicket.

Siddarth Kaul: 4/10

Siddarth Kaul bowled well in tough conditions during the 3rd T20I. Apart from those couple of loose balls, he bowled brilliantly and picked up a couple of crucial wickets.