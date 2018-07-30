England vs India 2018: Schedule, Match timings and Venues

Swastik Teotia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 26 // 30 Jul 2018, 15:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

ndia and England go head-to-head in a five-game Test Series that kicks off on August 1 and promises to be a thrilling battle between two world-class cricketing sides.

After splitting the Twenty20 International and One Day International Series among them, India and England will face off in a five-match Test series next, which promises to be a truly thrilling affair and a real test of the two teams' credentials.

Captain Virat Kohli will lead the 18-man India squad, with wicketkeeper Rishab Pant receiving his maiden call-up to the Test side. Another key point is the dropping batsman Rohit Sharma from the team, who has been dropped after a disappointing showing in South Africa, with Karun Nair picked in his place.

England, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their performance in the ODI series as they came back from one match down to win the last two matches.

Here's the full schedule along with the timings and venues of all five games.

Here is the complete schedule of the Test Series between India and England:

1st Test

Dates: August 1-5

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test

Dates: August 9-13

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, London

3rd Test

Dates: August 18-22

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4th Test

Dates: August 30-September 3

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton

5th Test

Dates: September 7-11

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: The Oval, London

India came out on top in the three-match T20I series, winning at Old Trafford, losing at Cardiff but clinching the decider at Bristol. On the other hand, the Indians won the first ODI at Trent Bridge as well but the hosts won the next two at Lord's and Headingley to seal the ODI series.

Root, who will be leading the Three Lions in whites, made a brilliant comeback in the ODI series after being dropped for the third T20 international. The right-hander slammed back-to-back hundreds in the second and third ODIs respectively to help England register a come from behind victory.