India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup Semifinal 1: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai today. The Men in Blue remained undefeated during the league round of the mega event. They even recorded a win against the Blackcaps at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

On the other side, New Zealand sneaked into the Top 4 after a big win against Sri Lanka in their last league match. The Blackcaps were on a four-match losing streak prior to the game against the islanders.

The winner of the India vs New Zealand match will become the first finalist of the 2023 World Cup. Before the game starts, here's a look at an in-depth preview of this encounter.

India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: India vs New Zealand, Semifinal 1, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 15, 2023, Wednesday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India vs New Zealand pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai is generally good for batting, but reports have surfaced claiming that the wicket might be slow for today's match. Fans will have a better idea about the pitch when the broadcasters air the pitch report before the toss.

India vs New Zealand weather forecast

The skies will be sunny in Mumbai for the first semifinal match. There is 0% chance of rain, meaning there will be no interruption or use of the reserve day. The temperature will range around 29 degrees Celsius.

India vs New Zealand probable XIs

India:

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand:

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match prediction

India will be the favorites to win the semifinal match. The Indian team defeated New Zealand earlier in the league round. Also, the Blackcaps fell short against Australia, South Africa and Pakistan during the group stage.

However, New Zealand have a habit of lifting their game in crunch situations, especially against India. Expect a nail-biting game in Mumbai today, with India eliminating New Zealand from the race to the final.

Prediction: India to win against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: DD Sports, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).