India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will play their final group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand on March 2. Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals. Hence, this match does not hold much significance.

The winner of the battle between India and New Zealand will play against Australia in the semifinal. Meanwhile, the losing team of the upcoming clash will take on South Africa.

Neither India nor New Zealand have lost a match in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far. Fans should expect a cracker of a contest, and here's a quick preview for this Super Sunday clash.

India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: India vs New Zealand, Match 12, 2025 Champions Trophy.

Date and Time: Sunday, March 2, 2025, 2:30 pm IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India vs New Zealand pitch report

The pitch in Dubai has been a little slow. The run rate has been in the range of four to five runs per over in the two matches of the mega event hosted by Dubai. A similar surface should be on offer.

India vs New Zealand weather forecast

The sky will be sunny in Dubai for this day/night game. There are no chances of rain. The humidity levels will be in the range of 44%, while the expected temperature is 23 degrees Celsius.

India vs New Zealand probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

England

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Will O'Rourke.

India vs New Zealand live-streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports Network, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

New Zealand: SkySport.

