India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and New Zealand will face off each other in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday (February 1) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The first two games of the series turned out to be closely fought affairs. The visitors won the first game to put India under pressure. The Kiwis also didn’t allow the Men in Blue to run away with the game in Lucknow, although they scored only 98-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

After being put in to bat first, the visitors never got going. Captain Mitchell Santner top-scored with 19*. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal got the prized wicket of Finn Allen.

The Indian batters huffed and puffed to chase down the modest target. With three runs needed off the last two balls, Suryakumar Yadav hit Blair Ticker for a four to seal the game. Yadav won the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 26-run knock.

Later, former India player Gautam Gambhir reckoned that the Indian batters shouldn’t have taken the game that deep and should have played spin better. It now remains to be seen if New Zealand snap India’s winning streak in bilateral T20I series.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: February 1, 2023, Wednesday; 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitches in the first two games were bowling friendly. The spinners got a lot of assistance from the surface in the previous game. Ahmedabad is known for producing sporting wickets. So, winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature should be around the 24-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the 30s.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs

India

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

The three-match series has been extremely competitive thus far. New Zealand have made India work hard in both games. In the decider, the chasing team may have a bit more advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

India vs New Zealand TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

