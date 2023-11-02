India vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

India will take on Sri Lanka in today's 2023 World Cup match. Both teams played in the Asia Cup Final last month, where India bulldozed the Island nation by 10 wickets. Indian fans will expect a similar performance from the Men in Blue today in Mumbai.

A victory over Sri Lanka will help India confirm their place in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit have won all six matches that they have played in the competition so far. It will be interesting to see if they can keep the winning streak alive.

On the other side, Sri Lanka are coming off a loss against Afghanistan in their last match and hence the Lankan Lions are in a do-or-die situation.

Before the India vs Sri Lanka match begins, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details for this game.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Match 33, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 2, 2023, Thursday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India vs Sri Lanka pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai is a batting paradise. South Africa posted grand totals against England and Bangladesh when they played at the Wankhede Stadium. A batting-friendly track should be on offer for today's match as well.

India vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

The skies will mostly remain cloudy for this 2023 World Cup match. There are no chances of rain in Mumbai today, with the temperature expected to range between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius during the match hours.

India vs Sri Lanka probable XIs

India:

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananajaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match prediction

India will start as the overwhelming favorites to win this 2023 World Cup match. The Indian team has played some top-quality cricket in this mega event so far. Also, they have defeated Sri Lanka five times in ODI cricket this year.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have struggled to perform consistently. They have managed only two wins in six matches. It will be quite challenging for the Island nation to give the Indians a run for their money.

Prediction: India to win against Sri Lanka in today's World Cup match.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, DD Sports, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).