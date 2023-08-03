India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having clinched the Test as well as the ODI series, India will now take on West Indies in a five-match T20I rubber, which begins with the first game at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

With the ODI World Cup to be played later in the year, the focus of all teams is primarily on the 50-over version. However, India will be keen to have a good look at some young guns, keeping next year’s T20 World Cup in mind.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made a spectacular Test debut and will now look to shine in the shorter formats as well. Another Indian Premier League (IPL) star Tilak Varma has also earned his India call-up on the back of his impressive batting performances. Suryakumar Yadav will also be keen to get back among the runs after another disappointing show in ODIs.

As for West Indies, they would be hopeful of pulling off an upset or two, just like they did in the second ODI. With India in the rebuilding phase after the T20 World Cup semi-final loss last year, the Windies could put pressure on some of the youngsters.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have decided to bat first.

“It looks like a dry surface. India are also playing a lot of spinners, so let's see how we cope against them,” Rovman Powell said about the decision.

BCCI @BCCI



Live - #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/CcXGYtzeA1 West Indies have won the toss and elect to bat first in the 1st T20I against India.Live - bit.ly/WIvIND-1STT20I…

India have handed T20I debuts to pacer Mukesh Kumar and batter Tilak Varma. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also finds a place in the playing XI.

IND vs WI - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Today's IND vs WI pitch report

Daren Ganga says that the pitch is the same one that was used two days back. There are footmarks, but the cracks are not very wide. The surface looks relatively dry and is expected to be good for batters.

Today's IND vs WI match players list

India squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

IND vs WI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Patrick Gustard

TV umpire: Nigel Duguid

Match Referee: Richie Richardson