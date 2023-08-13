India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on West Indies in fifth and final T20I of the series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, August 13.

When the Windies won the first two matches of the series, taking advantage of India’s weakness in batting, they would have harbored hopes of a series win. They still have a chance in the decider, but India will be a lot more confident after two thumping wins.

Under pressure, facing an embarrassing loss in West Indies, the Men in Blue came up with an impressive all-round effort to down the hosts by seven wickets in the fourth T20I, thus staying alive in the series. Their performance in the fourth T20I in Florida was even more clinical, leading them to a compressive nine-wicket win.

Bowling first, India held West Indies to 178/8 as Kuldeep Yadav claimed 2/26 and Arshdeep Singh 3/38. Yashasvi Jaiswal (84* off 51) and Shubman Gill (77 off 47) then ensured India cantered home to victory, crossing the target in 17 overs. Both teams now have everything to play for in the decider.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

India have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Hardik Pandya said:

“Looks like a good track. Always feel we should challenge ourselves. We have done well chasing. Hopefully, we can put up a good total, batting first.”

India are going in with an unchanged playing XI. West Indies have made two changes - Alzarri Joseph is back for Obed McCoy and Roston Chase replaces Odean Smith.

IND vs WI - Today's match playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Today's IND vs WI pitch report

The surface is the same one that was used for the fourth T20I. The pitch is expected to be good for batting again. However, Kuldeep Yadav and Akeal Hossein got some purchase in the previous game, so spin could play a role again. The team batting first, though, will need to put up a big score on the board.

Today's IND vs WI match players list

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan

West Indies squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Jason Holder

IND vs WI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Nigel Duguid

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer

Match Referee: Richie Richardson