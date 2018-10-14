India vs West Indies, second Test: Player ratings

India continued its supremacy at home yet again as they defeat Windies by 10 wickets. Windies showed some betterment in their game but it hardly troubled the Indians as they finished the match inside three days.

Jason Holder, who is returning to the team, won the toss and elected to bat first. Shardul Thakur became the 294th Indian to represent in Tests as Mohammed Shami was rested for this match. Sadly, Shardul Thakur Injured himself after bowling just 10 balls.

The top-order of Windies gave an average start as all the three batsmen fell after getting a good start. They kept losing wickets at regular interval as all the top-6 batsmen reached double figures but none of them were able to carry on. It was Roston Chase and Jason Holder who stitched a 104-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Roston Chase hit the only century of the match as the Captain supported him very well. Windies were bowled out for 311 as Umesh Yadav picked six wickets to his name.

India, in reply, got an amazing start as the young prodigy Prithvi Shaw carried his good form in this match. KL Rahul’s patchy form continued as he fell for just 4 runs. Prithvi Shaw got out for a well-made 70 while the skipper got out for 45. The Pant-Rahane partnership of 152 runs saw India going past Windies score. Pant and Rahane scored 79 and 92 respectively. Ashwin’s respite at the end with Injured Thakur saw India take a lead of 56 runs as they managed 367 runs on the board.

With 56 runs behind, Windies innings started on a shocking note as Brathwaite got out for 0 after facing just two deliveries. The Windies batsmen couldn’t stand against the Indian bowling attack as most of the batsmen got dismissed for single-digit scores.

Sunil Ambris, along with the captain Holder, managed to cross the 100 run mark but once Holder at 109, it was just a matter of time for Indian bowlers as they bundled out the opponents for mere 127 runs.

Umesh Yadav became the fourth bowler to pick 10 wickets at home. Chasing 72 runs, it was just a matter of time as both the openers finished the things in 16 overs. Umesh Yadav was adjudged the man of the match for his excellent bowling.

Prithvi Shaw was named the player of the series as the debutant scored 237 runs in three innings. Here are the player ratings for players from both the sides.

India

1. Prithvi Shaw – 7.5/10

The young prodigy continued his good form as he scored 70 and 33* in two innings.

2. KL Rahul – 3/10

KL Rahul couldn’t better his form as he managed 4 and 31* in two innings.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara – 3/10

Pujara had a forgettable outing as he scored just 10 runs in the only innings he batted

4. Virat Kohli – 5/10

The King had an average outing as he added 45 runs to his name.

5. Ajinkya Rahane – 7.5/10

The vice-captain got a good fifty but couldn’t carry on to score a century as he got out for 80.

6. Rishabh Pant – 8/10

Pant continued his aggressive approach as he scored 92 runs which included 11 fours and two sixes.

7. Ravindra Jadeja – 5/10

The Saurashtra player had a mediocre game as he failed in batting. He managed to pick three scalps in second innings.

8. R Ashwin – 6/10

Ashwin removed three Windies batsmen in total and scored vital 35 runs with the bat.

9. Kuldeep Yadav – 6/10

The chinaman had a good match as he got four wickets to his name.

10. Umesh Yadav – 8.5/10

The pacer was extraordinary as he picked six and four wickets in two innings thus becoming only 4th Indian to pick a 10-fer in India.

11. Shardul Thakur – 4/10

S Thakur had a forgettable debut as he injured himself shortly after the start of the game but he supported Ashwin well for the 10th wicket with the bat as they scored 28 runs for the wicket.

