Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India win by 8 wickets riding on Kuldeep five-for, Rahul ton

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
21   //    04 Jul 2018, 01:40 IST

(Eds: Adding byline)

By Chetan Narula

Manchester, Jul 3 (PTI) Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav's magical spell of wrist spin was complemented by KL Rahul's dazzling strokeplay as India started their tour of England on a resounding note, winning the opening T20 International by eight wickets here this evening.

Young Kuldeep (5/24 in 4 overs) became the first chinaman bowler to take a five-for in shortest format as he singlehandedly restricted England to below-par 159 for 8 on a flat deck.

Then it was the turn of opener Rahul, who smashed his second T20 International hundred en route his 54-ball-101 as India comfortably chased the target in 18.2 overs.

He added 123 runs for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma (32 off 30 balls), who played the role of second fiddle to perfection.

Rahul's innings had 10 fours and as many as five sixes and Manish Pandey's injury proved to be a blessing in disguise as the talented Karnataka opener got a chance at No 3 with skipper Virat Kohli pushing himself down the order.

It was the Indian captain, who finished the match with a six off Moeen Ali to remain unbeaten on 20.

Earlier, Kuldeep left the English batsmen in a daze with his magical spell of wrist spin, restricting them to a manageable total.

Kohli's decision to bowl was vindicated by young Kuldeep, who broke the backbone of the England batting with his career-best figures and a maiden five-wicket haul.

This was after a solid start provided by in-form openers Jos Buttler (69 off 45 balls) and Jason Roy (30 off 20 balls), who added 50 in the first five overs of Powerplay.

However from a relatively comfortable 95 for 1 in the 12th over, Kuldeep removed rival skipper Eoin Morgan (7), Jonny Bairstow (0) and Joe Root (0) in the 14th over, which prevented England from posting a competitive total on a placid track.

That England lacked homework while facing Kuldeep was evident with the likes of Bairstow and Root being left in a tangle. They were both deceived by flight and failed to read the turn off the pitch, getting out off successive deliveries.

Root and Bairstow haven't seen much of Kuldeep as he was not a part of the last Test series against England in India and these two batsmen don't play IPL. It was evident as they didn't have a clue as to which way the ball would turn. He bowled 14 dot balls.

These two dismissals were preceded by downfall of Alex Hales (8) and skipper Eoin Morgan (7) and followed Buttler, who was frustrated with wickets falling like ninepins at the other end.

Kuldeep's effort was even more praiseworthy considering that his fellow left-arm spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (0/34 in 4 overs) had an off-day. So did Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/44 in 4 overs), who had a rare off day in office.

However England started off well with both Buttler (8x4, 2x6) and Roy (5x4) hitting a flurry of boundaries off Bhuvneshwar but Umesh Yadav (2/21) quickly found his ideal length.

He hit the back of the length area to castle Roy. Hales, who came in next was edgy from the start and wasted precious deliveries before he tried to sweep Kuldeep and was bowled round the legs.

Skipper Morgan wanted to get going but misread the flight as he was holed at deep mid-wicket.

From 95 for 1, England were left tottering at 107 for 5 and never really recovered from that body blow dealt by Kuldeep.

David Willey (28 off 15 balls) should be given some credit for cameo as his two fours and two sixes got England past 150-run mark in the end

England vs India 2018: 5 talking points as India beat...
RELATED STORY
Rahul and Raina cut loose as India thrash Ireland again
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's triple-wicket over...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I: Rahul-Raina partnership is SK...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 Reasons why Kuldeep Yadav should be...
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's astounding spell...
RELATED STORY
Stats: India equal world record for most 200+ totals in...
RELATED STORY
India warms up for England with big win over Ireland
RELATED STORY
5 Challenges for Team India ahead of the ODI Series vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st IT20 | Yesterday
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
Match 4 | Today, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Pakistan
ZIM VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Yesterday
AUS 229/2 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 129/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia win by 100 runs
AUS VS ZIM live score
1st Test | Today, 02:00 PM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us