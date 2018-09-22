India win gold and 2 silver on day 2 of Track Asia Cup Cycling

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 26 // 22 Sep 2018, 20:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Sept 22 (PTI) India secured a gold and two silver medals on the second day to inch closer to the championship title at the 5th Track Asia Cup cycling here on Saturday.

India are currently on top with four golds, five silvers and a bronze medal in the competition.

Junior cyclist E Chaoba Devi of SAI National Cycling Academy (SAINCA) stunned India's favourite Nayana Rajesh P in women elite 3 km individual pursuit finals to clinch the gold medal, while Subarna Barma from Bangladesh won the bronze.

"I'm doing training for 7 hours on daily basis and very glad that the hard work paid off. My sole aim to represent and win medals for the country," Chaoba Devi said.

In men junior 3 km individual pursuit final, Bilal Ahmed secured silver with a timing of 3:28.903s, while Kazakhstan's Danil Pekhotin won his second gold of this tournament clocking 3:28.273s. SAINCA won the bronze in the event.

In the women junior 2 km individual pursuit, India's Swasti Singh won the gold medal with a timing of 2:41.123 and an average speed of 89.37 km per hour.

Danamma Chinchakh from SAINCA secured the silver medal with an average speed of 73.9 km per hour. Before this tournament, Danamma had won bronze medal in the Asian championship in Point race event.

In men elite scratch race of 15 kms, Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn and Patompob Phonarjthan from Thailand won gold and silver medals respectively. Ryan James from Netherlands won the bronze.

The men elite 4 km individual pursuit final saw Hong Kong's Siu Woi winning the gold. While Ryan James of Netherlands grabbed silver, his second medal of the day, Yuttana Mano of Thailand got bronze.

India had won three gold medals, three silver and a bronze on the opening day.

The tournament at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium is being organised by the Cycling Federation of India and has attracted participation from 12 countries