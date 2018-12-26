×
India wins toss, to bat 1st in 3rd test vs Australia

Associated Press
26 Dec 2018, 04:47 IST
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — India has won the toss and will bat first against Australia in the third test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

India dropped fast bowler Umesh Yadav and openers K.L. Rahul and Murali Vijay. Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was ruled out for the second successive match because of an abdominal strain.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja comes into the side after missing the first two tests. Batsman Rohit Sharma has been recalled and opener Mayank Agarwal is set to make his debut.

Australia has recalled pace-bowling allrounder Mitch Marsh to replace the struggling Peter Handscomb in the middle order.

The four-test series is tied 1-1 after Australia's win in the second test in Perth. Led by star batsman Virat Kohli, India is attempting to claim its first test-series win in Australia.

"This one's going to be probably the most crucial test," Kohli said after winning the toss.

___

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Ian Gould, England.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

