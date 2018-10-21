India wins toss, to bowl in 1st ODI vs West Indies

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — India won the toss and decided to bowl in the first one-day cricket international against West Indies on Sunday, the first of a five-match series.

There were three debutants in the game — for India, Rishabh Pant plays his maiden ODI after an impressive summer of test cricket.

West Indies have two first-time players in Oshane Thome, a Jamaican fast bowler, and Chandrapaul Hemraj, a Guyanese left-handed opener.

Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium became the 46th venue to stage one-day cricket in India.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Ambati Rayudu, M.S. Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas