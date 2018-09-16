Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mithali hits career-best knock but India lose 3rd ODI to Lanka

PTI
NEWS
News
102   //    16 Sep 2018, 17:56 IST

Katunayake (Sri Lanka), Sept 16 (PTI) Skipper Mithali Raj's career-best knock of 125 not out went in vain as Sri Lanka women shocked India women by three wickets in the inconsequential third and final One-day International, here on Sunday.

India had already sealed the series by winning the first two ODIs but in the 3rd match they could not defend the total of 253 for five, built around Raj's unbeaten 125 and opener Smriti Mandhana's 51.

They had shared a 102-run stand for the second wicket after young Jemimah Rodrigues (0) made an early exit. Mithali's seventh ODI hundred and first in 14 months, came off 143 balls with 14 fours and a six.

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Attapattu's century though counted as her 115-run knock and a gutsy 101-run stand with fellow opener Hasini Perera (45) set the tone for the chase.

There were a few hiccups after the two batswomen returned to the pavillion as Indian bowlers made in roads but tail-ender Kavisha Dilhari held her nerves to push her side to the finish line with one ball to spare.

Sri Lanka needed six runs from the final over. Coming out to bat at number nine, Kavisha smashed a four in the penultimate ball of the match off Deepti Sharma to earn a consolatory win for the hosts.

Jhulan Goswami and Mansi Joshi took two wickets each to rip through the Lankan middle order but their effort proved insufficient in the end.

The five-match Twenty20 series between the two teams will begin on Wednesday at the same venue

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Does PV Sindhu need a sports...
RELATED STORY
Asian Junior Championships 2018: Aakarshi Kashyap,...
RELATED STORY
Does Sindhu has what it takes?
RELATED STORY
Saina Nehwal settles for historic Bronze at Asian Games 
RELATED STORY
Christie wins host Indonesia's signature gold at Asian Games
RELATED STORY
Asian Games Badminton FULL Schedule 25 August 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Finals lost by PV Sindhu
RELATED STORY
Japan vs China Women's Team Badminton Final 
RELATED STORY
India vs Indonesia Men's Badminton Quarter-Final Highlights
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us