4 Indian cricketers and their wrestling counterparts

Ben Stokes with WWE wrestlers and Chance to Shine Event

Cricket is the second most popular sports in the world with a fan following of 2.5 Billion. The cradle of the sport was the 16th Century England and it was made a national sport in the 18th Century in the country. Now the sport is overwhelmingly popular in the Asian countries especially in India due to its huge population.

Pro Wrestling has had a long connection with India. Back in 1996, WWE (then World Wrestling Federation: WWF) organized their first house show in the country which was a big hit. The crowd was allured with the performance of Bret Hart and co. So, it will be fun to compare some of our favourite Indian cricketers with wrestlers.

#1 Rohit Sharma and Braun Strowman

The Hitman and The Monster in the bank

Rohit Sharma made the headlines when he started to open the innings for India along with Shikhar Dhawan during Champions Trophy, 2013. Ever since there is no stopping him. He has scored nearly 4500 runs in the 90 odd matches that he has opened the innings which also includes 3 double century and 18 centuries. Rohit is currently one of the most destructive openers in the international circuit and he is someone who can torment any bowling attack on his day.

The monster among men Braun Strowman made his debut in 2015 as part of the Wyatt family but he was not successful in creating an impact. However, after the brand split, Braun Strowman started working as a singles competitor where he is currently enjoying a lot of success.

Reason for comparison:

﻿Both Rohit Sharma and Braun Strowman struggled to get going at the start of their careers. Rohit Sharma was an off-spinner at the start of his career and later due to some injury to his fingers he had to become a batsman but still struggled in the middle order position. It all changed when Dhoni promoted him up the order where he made full use of his opportunity and became the player what he is today.

Similarly, Braun Strowman was once a part of the Rosebuds - A group of people led by Adam Rose, he was entrusted with the role of carrying Adam Rose around the ring while also marking out in an unapologetic fashion. After this regretful stint, he joined the Wyatt family but still couldn't establish himself as a mainstay in WWE. After the brand split, The Wyatt family broke up and Braun Strowman started receiving singles push where he faced the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and many.

This is when he started to connect well with the audience and became a main eventer in WWE. Rohit and Braun both struggled at the initial stages of their career but later found their comfortable positions and are now enjoying the fruit. Rohit is one of the sweetest timers of the ball and he can decimate any opponent on his day much like Braun Strowman inside a wrestling ring.

