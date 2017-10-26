Write & Earn
Indian cricketers to come forward for cancer charity event

Titled 'Legends for Hope', the programme will be hosted by the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club.

by PTI
News 26 Oct 2017, 17:26 IST

Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) A galaxy of sports stars including currnet India captain Virat Kohli and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar will help raise funds for the underprivileged children battling cancer, on November 18.

The others expected to be a part of the event Bishan Singh Bedi, Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj, Leander Paes and Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Titled 'Legends for Hope', the programme will be hosted by the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club (CC&FC) and the proceeds of which will go for the treatment of the underprivileged children battling cancer at the Tata Medical Center here.

Also gracing the occasion will be yesteryears' former cricketers CD Gopinath and Madhav Apte, who played for India in the 1950s as the programme will mark CC & FC's 225 glorious years of cricket.

As part of their support, the cricketers will also share personal stories and anecdotes that changed their lives and encourage the audience to come forward and donate.

Talking about this unique celebration at CC&FC, former Indian cricketer Arun Lal, who is also the president of CC & FC said:"It's a matter of pride for us as we cherish the 225 years of our club's glorious past.

"Being a cancer survivor myself, I cannot thank Tata Medical Center enough for all the efforts they make towards providing care and treatment for cancer patients. At a personal level, it is a privilege for me to be a part of this awareness drive."

'Legends for Hope' will also witness a musical extravaganza with performances from the Shillong Choir and Humsufi band.

Music maestro Shantanu Moitra, known for his perfect amalgamation of classic and folk music, will present an exclusive musical score for the Tata Medical Center

