Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indian cyclists ready for Track Asia Cup

PTI
NEWS
News
21   //    20 Sep 2018, 17:18 IST

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Indian team is all set for the fifth edition of the Track Asia Cup, starting at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Friday.

The Indian team is optimistic to top the medals tally as junior cyclist Esow Alben, silver medallist of World Junior Cycling Championships and currently ranked World No. 1 (Keirin event), will lead the team and will give the challenge in sprint, team sprint and keirin events.

Experienced senior cyclist Deborah Herold, who is taking part in sprint, team sprint and keirin event, will also be a key member in the team and will try to grab the gold.

In the women's junior category, Asian Championships bronze medallist, Dannama Chichikhandi will try to give her best.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian men's junior team comprising Esow of Andaman and Nicobar, Mayur Pawar of Maharashtra and James Singh of Manipur has a new continental cycling track record to its name in sprint event (46.070 seconds).

India being the host is also allowed to get in an extra team of cyclists, which would include the young cyclists that have been under training at the Sports Authority of India National Cycling Academy (SAINCA).

Twelve countries participating in the event include India, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Hongkong, UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Singapore and Australia.

"Our cyclists have trained in Germany and are in good shape. They recently participated in Asian Games and gave a tough competition, although they were not finalists but they are capable to be medal winners in big competitions," coach RK Sharma said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
What Sri Lanka's ouster from the Asia Cup means for Sri...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual scores at the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Most Memorable Matches in Asia Cup in the Last Decade
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 bowling performances by Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong's performance is great for...
RELATED STORY
India's 6 memorable finals victories in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Probable Indian Playing XI for the Group...
RELATED STORY
Remembering the great Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 things to know about the Hong Kong team
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us