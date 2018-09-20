Indian cyclists ready for Track Asia Cup

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Indian team is all set for the fifth edition of the Track Asia Cup, starting at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Friday.

The Indian team is optimistic to top the medals tally as junior cyclist Esow Alben, silver medallist of World Junior Cycling Championships and currently ranked World No. 1 (Keirin event), will lead the team and will give the challenge in sprint, team sprint and keirin events.

Experienced senior cyclist Deborah Herold, who is taking part in sprint, team sprint and keirin event, will also be a key member in the team and will try to grab the gold.

In the women's junior category, Asian Championships bronze medallist, Dannama Chichikhandi will try to give her best.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian men's junior team comprising Esow of Andaman and Nicobar, Mayur Pawar of Maharashtra and James Singh of Manipur has a new continental cycling track record to its name in sprint event (46.070 seconds).

India being the host is also allowed to get in an extra team of cyclists, which would include the young cyclists that have been under training at the Sports Authority of India National Cycling Academy (SAINCA).

Twelve countries participating in the event include India, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Hongkong, UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Singapore and Australia.

"Our cyclists have trained in Germany and are in good shape. They recently participated in Asian Games and gave a tough competition, although they were not finalists but they are capable to be medal winners in big competitions," coach RK Sharma said