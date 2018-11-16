×
Indian pace attack's performance will be followed with lot of intrigue: Gilchrist

PTI
NEWS
News
16 Nov 2018, 21:40 IST

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Indian pace attack has shown the ability to rip through batting line-up but its performance against Australia will be followed with a lot of intrigue, said former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist.

The current Indian pace attack is being considered as the best India have ever had as a group and Gilchrist feels that they have shown tremendous potential.

"Hard to tell (how they will fare) as they haven't been here as a group and we have to find that out. That's going to be an intriguing part of the series. Because Australian pace bowling unit has proven they are exceptional in Australian conditions," Gilchrist told ESPN Cricinfo.

"But I am really excited from an Indian point of view about that pace bowling unit and they have shown glimpses in England about their ability to rip through potential batting line-ups. They are fit, strong, aggressive young men so they have all virtues to take on Australia in Australia," Gilchrist stated.

Gilchrist, one of the greatest keeper-batsman to have ever graced the game, didn't agree that this series will be only about Virat Kohli's duel with Mitchell Starc.

"I don't see this as a Starc vs Virat challenge really. I think Pat Cummins is outstanding and Josh Hazlewood is almost McGrath like with his methodic, repetitious bowling. So there are three guys there and there are a couple in the wings. They are high quality fast bowlers," he said.

"So yeah, I don't intend to single out Virat although clearly he is the best player at the moment, so India will look to him to score heavily, but they are all going to have their challenges which is also true for Australian batting line-up

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
