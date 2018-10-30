×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed warned for Samuels send-off

PTI
NEWS
News
54   //    30 Oct 2018, 15:43 IST

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Young Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed was Tuesday warned and handed a demerit point for giving an "aggressive" send-off to West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels during the fourth ODI in Mumbai.

Ahmed was found guilty of a Level 1 breach in the ICC Code of Conduct.

"The incident happened in the 14th over, when the left-armer, after having Marlon Samuels caught in the slips by Rohit Sharma, advanced aggressively towards the departing batter, which, in the view of the on-field umpires, could have provoked a reaction from the Windies player," said the ICC in a release.

Ahmed violated Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

After the match, the 20-year-old admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad, making a formal hearing redundant.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points," the release added.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, leading to bans of various degrees.

Left-arm pacer Ahmed was the stand-out bowler for India in the game, taking three wickets for 13 runs in five overs.

India won the fourth ODI by 224 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The second game ended in a dramatic tie

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Khaleel Ahmed - Who is this recent call-up to the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: All you need to know about Khaleel Ahmed
RELATED STORY
Analysing whether Khaleel Ahmed should be playing against...
RELATED STORY
Khaleel Ahmed: The latest speed gun to be selected for India
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed makes his debut for India...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Khaleel Ahmed is who India need as a left arm...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for 4th ODI against Windies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Squad: A SWOT Analysis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us