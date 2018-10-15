×
Indian Pacers with 10 wicket haul in Tests

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
534   //    15 Oct 2018, 16:26 IST

Indian Pacers with 10 wicket haul in Tests
Indian Pacers with 10 wicket haul in Tests

Test cricket, played between the teams who are awarded the full member status by Internationational Cricket Council, is the longest format in the English sport. It is played for up to five days.

Pacers are essential commodity to their team as they pick wickets and defend the score for their team. They are known for their variations like reverse swing, off-cutter, inswinger, etc.

Umesh Yadav picked up his maiden ten-wicket haul against Windies at Hyderabad from 12 October until 14 October. It took him 40 matches to achieve this landmark.

In this post, let us have a look at the Indian pacers who picked up ten-wicket haul(s) in Test.

#1 Kapil Dev

Enter caption

Kapil Dev is the first Indian pacer to pick up a ten-wicket haul in Test. He did it twice against, against Pakistan and Windies.

His first ten-wicket haul was against Pakistan on 15 January 1980 at Chennai. His bowling figures were 4/90 and 7/56 in the first and second innings respectively. Also, he scored 84 runs in the first innings and India won that match by ten wickets.

His second ten-wicket haul was against Windies on 12 November 1980 at Ahmedabad. His bowling figures were 4/90 and 7/56 in the first and second innings respectively. Unfortunately, that historic spell was not enough to take India to the victory.

Kapil Dev is the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 434 wickets to his name. He is currently working as a commentator. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2010. He also led his national side to World Cup win in 1983.

#2 Chetan Sharma

Enter caption

Chetan Sharma picked up a ten-wicket haul against England on 3rd July, 1986 at Birmingham. His bowling figures were 4/130 and 6/58 in the first and second innings respectively. However, the match ended with a draw.

Chetan Sharma didn't have a great career in International cricket. He picked up 61 wickets in 23 Test matches. He is currently working as a commentator.

