Indian sub-continent constitutes 90 percent of more than one billion cricket fans: ICC research

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 27 Jun 2018, 12:31 IST
2

There are more than one billion cricket fans, 90 percent of them in Indian sub-continent

Dubai, June 27 (PTI) Cricket has over one billion fans globally, with the Indian sub-continent alone constituting more than 90 percent of them, according to the largest ever market research into the sport conducted by the ICC.

As per the results of the research, the average age of fans (in the surveyed age category of 16-69) is 34 with a demographic breakdown of 61 percent male and 39 percent female.

The research was undertaken to enable the ICC and its members to understand the growth potential of cricket, help shape the development of the growth focused global strategy for the game, drive decision making and to provide a benchmark upon which to measure the outcomes of the strategy.

It also supports the ICC and its members in shaping and implementing their fan engagement strategies and clearly presents cricket as a vibrant and popular sport globally.

Close to 70 percent fans are interested in Test cricket with fans in England & Wales showing the strongest interest in this format (86 percent), South Africa lead the interest in ODI cricket (91 percent) and Pakistan in T20I cricket (98 percent). Globally, T20I is the most popular format with 92 percent interest while ODIs are close with 88 percent interest.

"It is the first global market research project ever undertaken in the sport and having more than one billion fans in the surveyed age category of 16-69 alone, with an average age of 34, is undoubtedly an exciting and strong position from which we can drive the sport forward," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said, adding "90 percent fans" comes come from the Indian sub-continent alone.

The breakdown of cricket's three different formats in the research showed two-thirds of fans over the age of 16 who were interviewed are interested in all three international formats of the game.

The importance and popularity of ICC global events was evident with 95% of fans interested or very interested, with the ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC World T20 the most popular

