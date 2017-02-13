India’s blind cricket team captain Ajay Reddy responds to Virender Sehwag’s tweet

The World Cup winning captain is not happy with Sehwag's tweet at a time when the blind team is struggling to make ends meet.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 13 Feb 2017, 21:39 IST

Plenty had tweeted about the game but it was Sehwag's tweet that caught the eye of many

What’s the story?

Captain of the victorious Indian Blind cricket team, who won the second Blind T20 World Cup by beating Pakistan, Ajay Kumar Reddy has responded to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag’s tweet following the victory where he responded to Blind Team using the hashtag “#OtherMenInBlue”.

While there have been plenty of people who have praised the Indian Blind team who won retained their title, Ajay Reddy was not happy with the way Sehwag wished the team.

Speaking about the tweet to Indian Express, Ajay said: “We wear the same blue jersey, represent the same tri-colour and play with equal pride and passion then why term us as ‘other’? It is appreciable that he congratulated us but then we are no others. We too are the men in blue”.

Extra Cover: Video: How is blind cricket played?

The context

Chasing 198 to defend their title, India beat Pakistan by nine wickets on the back of a captain’s performance from Ajay Kumar Reddy and an unbeaten 99 from Prakash Jayaramaiah, who put on a match-winning partnership of 110 with the captain.

There were plenty who took to social media to congratulate the team and one particular tweet caught plenty of attention as Sehwag referred the World champions as the “#OtherMenInBlue”, which many took offense to.

Congratulations to our #OtherMenInBlue on winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind. They have lit up smiles for a billion people. pic.twitter.com/sEZiz2mXxU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2017

The details:

In Sehwag’s defense, the hashtag was not something that only he was using to praise the World Cup winners. There were countless other users who tweeted their congratulations using the #OtherMenInBlue and it was even trending in Chennai.

However, there were quite a few who had strong reservations and voiced their displeasure at the team being referred to as the “other men in blue” when they had just done what the men's team haven’t able to achieve, win two T20 World Cups. And since there were plenty of people using it, whether as a result of Sehwag’s tweet or because of the fact that he was trending, the captain has been forced to speak up about what he felt about the issue.

Extra Cover: India's Blind T20 World Cup winning captain Ajay Reddy wants proper recognition for the players

Sportskeeda’s Take

Words have a way of affecting people unlike anything else, which is why we have always to be careful when speaking our mind. Virender Sehwag might not have meant any disrespect to the blind team when he used the hashtag but it is clear that his words have affected a side that is struggling to make ends meet while the Indian men’s team are making millions. And while it might seem like a storm in a teacup to the outside world, the struggles of the Indian Blind team are well-documented and they could certainly do without cricketers belittling their achievement, whether it by design or accident.

Tweet Speak