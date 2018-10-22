×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Injured Bairstow out of final white-ball matches in Sri Lanka

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    22 Oct 2018, 00:06 IST
jonnybairstow - cropped
England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow will miss England's final two limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka after scans revealed he suffered an ankle ligament injury playing football ahead of the fourth ODI.

Bairstow was forced to sit out the 18-run Duckworth-Lewis-Stern victory in Kandy on Saturday after he turned on his ankle during England's pre-match warm-up.

In his absence England wrapped up the series in another rain-affected match, his replacement Alex Hales only managing 12 at the top of the order.

Hales is likely to get another chance on Tuesday, though, with the news that Bairstow will not feature, the wicketkeeper-batsman facing an anxious wait to see if he will be fit enough to feature in the upcoming Test series.

"Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the fifth ODI and the one-off IT20 against Sri Lanka after scans revealed he has a right ankle ligament injury," the ECB said in a widely reported statement.

"He will be monitored and assessed on a daily basis by the England medical team in Sri Lanka and a further update will be given in due course on his fitness ahead of the three-match Test series starting next month."

The first Test against Sri Lanka begins on November 6 in Galle, with Kandy and Colombo hosting the other two matches in the series.

Omnisport
NEWS
England wins 4th ODI, secures series vs. Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
England ready to scrap for wins in Sri Lanka – Bairstow
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 2018: 5 players battles to watch out...
RELATED STORY
England beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd One day International...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
England beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI by 31 runs on D/L method
RELATED STORY
Bairstow a doubt for fourth ODI
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka-England ODI washed out after just 15 overs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us