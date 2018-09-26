Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sri Lanka drop 'scapegoat' skipper for England

PTI
NEWS
News
160   //    26 Sep 2018, 17:54 IST

Colombo, Sep 26 (AFP) Sri Lanka's sacked skipper Angelo Mathews was dropped Wednesday from the ODI and T20 squads against England after he accused the board of making him a scapegoat for the team's Asia Cup debacle.

The 31-year-old all-rounder was not included in the 15-man squad for the five one-day internationals and the one-off T20 against England beginning on October 10. Cricket officials said fitness concerns forced them to drop Mathews. However, he was retained in the Test squad, officials said.

"I have been made the scapegoat in this entire saga of Sri Lanka's dismal performance against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup," Mathews said in a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket after he was sacked earlier this week as ODI and T20 captain.

The board said it asked Mathews to step down and allow Dinesh Chandimal to lead Sri Lanka against England in all three formats of the game.

The sacking followed Sri Lanka's drubbing in the Asia Cup, with losses to lower-ranked Afghanistan and Bangladesh ensuring its quick exit from the competition.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dikwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha and Kusal Perera

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 Players to watch out from the West Indies vs Sri Lanka...
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: 5 talking points as West Indies...
RELATED STORY
West Indies build big lead after pacemen flatten Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
West Indies v Sri Lanka delayed after ball controversy
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the upcoming Sri...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the Barbados Test will be crucial for West...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest controversies in West Indies cricket 
RELATED STORY
5 take-aways from the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test series 
RELATED STORY
5 Top Batsmen who never scored an away Test hundred
RELATED STORY
5 worst defeats for Sri Lanka in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 6
BAN 131/3 (28.3 ov)
PAK
LIVE
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
BAN VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 5 | Yesterday
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
SRY 67/10 & 312/3 (72.3 ov)
ESX 477/8
LIVE
Day 3 | Surrey trail Essex by 98 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SRY VS ESX live score
WOR 340/10 & 198/9 (43.0 ov)
YRK 428/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Worcestershire lead Yorkshire by 110 runs with 1 wicket remaining
WOR VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us