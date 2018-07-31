Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Insurance scam by Nepal's trekking, mountaineering agencies unearthed

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
42   //    31 Jul 2018, 13:39 IST

Kathmandu, Jul 31 (PTI) A major insurance scam by Nepal's trekking and mountaineering agencies has been unearthed after a government probe found that they were involved in fake helicopter rescues and hospital treatment of foreign tourists, according to a media report.

A government fact-finding committee in its 700-page probe report to Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari said that unscrupulous operators have been pocketing thousands of dollars from insurance companies by making multiple claims for a single chopper ride or pushing trekkers to agree to airlifts for minor illnesses, the Kathmandu Post reported.

There were widespread complaints that Nepal's trekking and mountaineering agencies had been making claims against their customers' tourist insurance policies for fake helicopter rescues.

They have been accused of presenting fake bills for wide-ranging medical examinations for simple altitude-related headaches.

As many helicopter operators do not conduct rescue operations directly, "middlemen" or trekking and mountaineering agencies arrange helicopter rescues and make fake private clinic bills on which they get a hefty commission, the daily quoted a member of the fact-finding panel as saying.

Making false travel insurance sickness claims when you are not ill is fraud, and there are many agencies involved in the illegal business in Nepal, the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

Trekking companies get hefty kickbacks when hikers are evacuated from the mountains.

The committee said in its report that there have been widespread complaints of dishonest companies serving adulterated food to make tourists sick so that they can be evacuated by helicopter, and they can receive commissions from helicopter companies and hospitals and clinics.

The probe committee recommended that from the next tourist season in September-November all rescue activities be entrusted to the Nepal Police to stop the insurance scam that has damaged the country's reputation.

"We are concerned by the bogus helicopter rescues and false medical insurance claims. In order to stop such offences, we have decided to entrust all tourist rescue-related tasks to the Nepal Police, said Tourism Secretary Krishna Prasad Devkota.

We will prepare a working guideline related to the rescue operation and implement it from the autumn season, he said.

The fact-finding committee said that it had formed its recommendations after studying rescue operations in France, Switzerland, Scotland and Canada.

The committee has suggested making it mandatory for tourists to go with a guide if they are trekking at elevations above 3,000 metres.

The committee report has urged the government to investigate the transactions of eight travel, trekking and rescue agencies, four hospitals and three helicopter companies for quoting exorbitant rates and making claims against tourist insurance policies.

The committee has suspected that they may be involved in tax evasion.

The panel probed 10 helicopter companies, six hospitals and 36 travel, trekking and rescue agencies following complaints filed by tourism entrepreneurs

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 best ODI spells by Associate country bowlers
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 talents unearthed by Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Knocks Played By Yuvraj Singh In ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
Kuldeep Yadav - Can he be India's trump card at the World...
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 unsung heroes in 11 years of IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 best ads in the history of IPL
RELATED STORY
5 most thrilling matches India have ever played
RELATED STORY
Top 3 underdog achievements in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
7 principles of Virat Kohli that have been the biggest...
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us