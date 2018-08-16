International team captains and their salaries

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world. As it's popularity is increasing, the various cricket boards and players income are also on the rise. Cricketers these days earn a lot than what their senior players have earned and the future cricketers can earn more than what the current cricketer players are earning.

While the cricket boards are making good amount by selling telecast rights of the matches, players are also getting good revenues by endorsing products of different brands. Most of the cricket players are heavily dependent on the cricket boards, but the case is not the same when it comes to BCCI and Indian cricketers.

The Indian cricketers are earning a lot off the field as well. However, there are some countries who pay a lot more than what BCCI pays to the Indian cricketers. Here is the list of international team captains and their salaries from their respective cricket boards.

#1 Virat Kohli – Rs 58.3 lakh per month

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is arguably one of the best cricketers in the world. He became the captain of the Indian across all formats of the game in January 2017. Since then, his team has been performing decently.

BCCI has recently announced a new contract system for the Indian players. A new category named A+ was included in the central contracts. He comes under the A+ category of BCCI as per which Virat is entitled to Rs. 7 crores per annum (Rs 58.3 lakh per month).

