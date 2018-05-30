IPL 2018: 3 bowlers who dismissed both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers this season in the same match

The Indian Premier League was a rollercoaster ride with ups and downs for all the teams. In the end, it was CSK who won the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore started as one of the favorites to win the tournament but unfortunately, the additions of, Chris Woakes, Brendon Mccullum and Quinton de Kock didn’t yield any results.

Yet again, it was a two-man show for RCB with Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers. While Umesh Yadav performed brilliantly with the ball, he didn’t get much support from rest of the bowling department.

Speaking of Virat and ABD, any bowler would love to dismiss one of them in any given match, let alone both of them together. In this article, we look at the bowlers who dismissed both Kohli and de Villiers in the same match this season. As analysts have called it out before, Kohli and ABD have been susceptible to leg spinners in the past as well. Interestingly, all the bowlers on this list are spinners.

Let's take a look at the players who dismissed both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers this season in the same match:

Shreyas Gopal

The Karnataka leg-spinner was very good for the Rajasthan Royals as he picked up 11 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.61. He had a bowling strike rate of 16.9.

The leggie got both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers out in the 11th match of the season. He dismissed India's skipper in the 11th over while he dismissed the former Protea in the 13th over. Those 2 wickets came at a crucial time and the breakthroughs killed the match for RCB.

In the end, RR won the match courtesy Sanju Samson's 92* and Shreyas' 2/22 in 4 overs. Interestingly, Shreyas Gopal dismissed AB in the 53rd match but couldn't dismiss Kohli as he was dismissed before Gopal was called upon to bowl.