Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: 4 under 23 players who made the biggest impact

These young stars have been great performers for their sides in IPL 2018.

Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 13:01 IST
1.02K

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL T20

The IPL has promoted young talents and given them a platform to shine, and every IPL has had new players put their hands up and perform. The key to winning IPL is young players gelling with the team. Teams showed trust and picked up these players and they have not disappointed.

These players have performed exceptionally well, above the team's expectation. They have risen up to every challenge which has been thrown at them.

Here are four young players under the age of 23 who have been the stars in this IPL.

#4 Mayank Markande (20 years)

Ente

Mayank Markande has been quite a revelation in IPL 2018. Fans amazed when they saw him as the lead spinner in the opening game of the IPL 2018 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The first of the three wickets he picked on IPL debut was Ambati Rayudu, and he later dismissed MS Dhoni, and ended with figures of 3/23. In his second match of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he returned with his best figures of 4/23. In 14 matches, Markande picked 15 wickets, with an economy rate of 8.36.

His form in the second half of the season was not as good as his form in the first half. Nevertheless, Markande played a crucial role in the Mumbai Indians bowling line-up and was their find of the IPL.

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils Mumbai Indians Rashid Khan
Page 1 of 4 Next
IPL 2018: 4 international players who warmed the benches...
RELATED STORY
IPL: 4 players who were shockingly handed over the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 young Indian players who can be future captains
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 overseas players who sold for high at the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: One cricketer from each eliminated team who...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: One find from each eliminated team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 batsmen from knocked out teams and how much...
RELATED STORY
11 players who have returned to their former IPL teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils: 5 players...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Fastest bowlers on show
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018