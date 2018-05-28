IPL 2018: 4 under 23 players who made the biggest impact

These young stars have been great performers for their sides in IPL 2018.

Ameya Vaidya CONTRIBUTOR 28 May 2018, 13:01 IST

The IPL has promoted young talents and given them a platform to shine, and every IPL has had new players put their hands up and perform. The key to winning IPL is young players gelling with the team. Teams showed trust and picked up these players and they have not disappointed.

These players have performed exceptionally well, above the team's expectation. They have risen up to every challenge which has been thrown at them.

Here are four young players under the age of 23 who have been the stars in this IPL.

#4 Mayank Markande (20 years)

Mayank Markande has been quite a revelation in IPL 2018. Fans amazed when they saw him as the lead spinner in the opening game of the IPL 2018 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The first of the three wickets he picked on IPL debut was Ambati Rayudu, and he later dismissed MS Dhoni, and ended with figures of 3/23. In his second match of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he returned with his best figures of 4/23. In 14 matches, Markande picked 15 wickets, with an economy rate of 8.36.

His form in the second half of the season was not as good as his form in the first half. Nevertheless, Markande played a crucial role in the Mumbai Indians bowling line-up and was their find of the IPL.