IPL 2018: 5 Major takeaways from the season

This season changed the entire outlook of cricket fans towards the shortest format of the game.

Aalekh TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 11:27 IST

The 3-time IPL champions

The 51-day journey of the 11th edition of the IPL reached its conclusion on 27th May and what an amazing tournament it turned out to be. This was definitely one of the most competitive seasons of the 11-year rich IPL history. The level of competition was so high that the battle for the spots in the playoffs ended on the last day of the league stage.

The tournament produced some fantastic cricket and exhilarating performances throughout the season. The IPL served as a great platform for the young talents not only to showcase their skills but also to learn from some of the most celebrated names in the world of cricket.

From the rise of the youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Rashid Khan to the incredible performances by the veterans like Shane Watson and MS Dhoni, the entire tournament was a delight to watch. Let us take a look at some of the major takeaways from the season that perfectly demonstrates the spirit of the modern day cricket.

#1 Healthy Competition and tough contests

The jersey exchange gesture won hearts

This season was one of the most closely contested seasons in the history of the IPL. It was amazing to witness a number of nail-biting finishes and instances of momentum shifting. The sense of professionalism and unpredictability was quite profound.

There were instances where some teams slipped out on successfully defending huge scores and on the other hand, there were times where teams came out with the victory tag despite putting up low scores to defend.

RCB failed to defend a mammoth score of 205 against CSK whereas SRH successfully defended a low score of 118 against the MI. The "try till the end" attitude in the teams was visible in their efforts.

The Rajasthan Royals' sudden rise in the later stage of the tournament is a prime example of it. After the first half of the tournament, very few people believed that the Royals would bounce back and they did. Similar efforts were displayed by the Delhi Daredevils when they defeated the CSK and took the MI out of the equation.