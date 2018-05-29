Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: 5 Major takeaways from the season

This season changed the entire outlook of cricket fans towards the shortest format of the game.

Aalekh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 11:27 IST
374

The 3-time IPL champions
The 3-time IPL champions

The 51-day journey of the 11th edition of the IPL reached its conclusion on 27th May and what an amazing tournament it turned out to be. This was definitely one of the most competitive seasons of the 11-year rich IPL history. The level of competition was so high that the battle for the spots in the playoffs ended on the last day of the league stage.

The tournament produced some fantastic cricket and exhilarating performances throughout the season. The IPL served as a great platform for the young talents not only to showcase their skills but also to learn from some of the most celebrated names in the world of cricket.

From the rise of the youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Rashid Khan to the incredible performances by the veterans like Shane Watson and MS Dhoni, the entire tournament was a delight to watch. Let us take a look at some of the major takeaways from the season that perfectly demonstrates the spirit of the modern day cricket.

#1 Healthy Competition and tough contests

The jersey exchange gesture won hearts
The jersey exchange gesture won hearts

This season was one of the most closely contested seasons in the history of the IPL. It was amazing to witness a number of nail-biting finishes and instances of momentum shifting. The sense of professionalism and unpredictability was quite profound.

There were instances where some teams slipped out on successfully defending huge scores and on the other hand, there were times where teams came out with the victory tag despite putting up low scores to defend.

RCB failed to defend a mammoth score of 205 against CSK whereas SRH successfully defended a low score of 118 against the MI. The "try till the end" attitude in the teams was visible in their efforts.

The Rajasthan Royals' sudden rise in the later stage of the tournament is a prime example of it. After the first half of the tournament, very few people believed that the Royals would bounce back and they did. Similar efforts were displayed by the Delhi Daredevils when they defeated the CSK and took the MI out of the equation.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson
Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 : The best Overseas XI of this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Revisiting the past 10 IPL finals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 4 Unnoticed things...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Best XI from the League phase
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 5 foreign players of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Finals: 4 reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad lost...
RELATED STORY
5 interesting takeaways from the first week of IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, CSK Vs SRH: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Final: Four exciting milestones to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018