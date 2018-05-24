Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 players Mumbai Indians should target for IPL 2019

    After an indifferent season, the Mumbai Indians should consider a new-look squad featuring these X-factor players.

    Masoom Alli
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 18:38 IST
    256.04K

    Pakistan v West Indies - One Day International
    Pakistan v West Indies - One Day International

    The Mumbai Indians have had an IPL season they would prefer to forget. Rohit Sharma's inconsistent form, as well as his side's inability to close out games, has seen them struggle during this year's tournament and the performance of the team as a whole has been somewhat lacking.

    Suryakumar Yadav's batting and Hardik Pandya's bowling were two big positives for Mumbai. Suryakumar ended up being the team's highest run scorer with 512 runs.

    Hardik Pandya did not impress as much with the bat as many fans would have been expecting but did the business with the ball. He bowled in the power play overs as well as at the death and showed that he has progressed as a bowler.

    Not much can be said about the rest of the team. Ishan Kishan was widely considered to be Mumbai Indians' X-factor, but the young batsman had an indifferent season. Not much can be said about the contributions made by the rest of the players during moments when it mattered most.

    The Mumbai Indians remain a quality franchise and this year's season is one which they will be looking to forget. In order to improve for IPL 2019, changes need to be made to the current squad going forward. This article will look at five talented players who the Mumbai Indians should be keen on signing for next year's IPL.

    #1 Jason Holder

    Jason Holder is a quality player who has improved tremendously over the past couple of years. The young West Indian captain possesses talent with both the bat and ball, which would make him an ideal selection for the team.

    Holder missed out at this year's IPL auction and was not selected by any of the franchises. An opportunity with the side next year might just be what Holder needs to remind the world why being overlooked was a mistake.

    His pace and bounce offer a lot to a bowling attack as does his ability to bat lower down the order. This will be something that Mumbai Indians will need to consider when looking to replace current members of their squad, especially given the fact that he is an all-rounder.

