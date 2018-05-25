Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018: 5 veterans who proved their critics wrong this season

    Age is just a number for these superstars.

    sassthree
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 12:26 IST
    6.05K

    The IPL 2018 has seen a number of scintillating match performances and individual landmarks and now that we are about to end the group stages, it is going to be a tough competition for teams and players to beat each other's performances.

    This year, a number of old-timers have done well in the IPL. Here are five of them:

    #5 Chris Gayle

    Chris ay
    Chris Gayle

    He was unsold in the first round of the auctions and was most likely to be not playing the IPL 2018 when the Kings XI Punjab intervened and bought him for the base price of Rs. 2 crores.

    The 38-year-old repaid the faith by rolling back the years in style. In 11 games he averages 40.88, scoring 368 runs including one century and three half-centuries. His side could not qualify for the playoffs.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni AB de Villiers
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    IPL 2018: Top 5 players who are NOT playing this season
    RELATED STORY
    5 batsmen with a point to prove at this year's IPL
    RELATED STORY
    5 players who did not justify their expensive price tags...
    RELATED STORY
    5 overseas players who might be playing their last IPL
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 4 foreign players to survive from the first...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 instances when a dropped catch proved costly...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 3 South African all-rounders who need to...
    RELATED STORY
    3 reasons why CSK might win IPL 2018
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 teams with more than one international...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 cricketers who had their 'special someone'...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018