IPL 2018 Best Overseas XI: Williamson to lead

These foreign players have been the key components for their respective teams in IPL 2018

The Indian Premier League has become one of the best sporting events in the world and one of the main reason is the quality of cricket on show from the best cricketers across the globe. This tournament has not only given the opportunity for young Indian players to showcase their talent but also to rub shoulders with the legends of the game.

Over the years, the dynamics of including four foreign players in the playing XI has been a challenge to all the franchises in order to get their combination right. In this year's IPL, there have been hits and misses when it comes to overseas players. Let us take a look at the overseas XI of IPL 2018.

Openers

#1 Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

IPL 2018: Matches - 13; Runs - 548; SR - 155.24; HS - 95*; CT - 9; ST - 1

Rajasthan Royals' fortunes changed upside down once the team decided to send him at the top of the order. Buttler was under-utilized in the middle order as he was not getting enough balls to do any sort of damage.

Since he was moved to open the innings, Buttler scored 6 half centuries and in a couple of matches played right through the innings to take his team home. Jos Buttler is in the same league as AB de Villiers in terms of scoring at 360 degrees and that makes it tough for the bowlers and captain to set the field.

#2 Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

IPL 2018: Matches - 16; Runs - 357; SR - 189.89; HS - 75; Wkts - 17; Econ - 7.65

Sunil Narine's role at the top of the order was supposed to be a pinch hitter but the left-hander has brought some method to the madness with some clear striking. Even though he has struggled against the short ball, the fact that the bowler can bowl only one per over gives him the advantage to attack other deliveries.

The secret to his success has been the way he has looked to hit them straight and not go across the line. He was equally devastating against both pace and spin and had given KKR electrifying starts.