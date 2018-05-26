Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018 Best Overseas XI: Williamson to lead

    These foreign players have been the key components for their respective teams in IPL 2018

    Kishore V Nath
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 17:08 IST
    6.92K

    Jos Bu
    Jos Buttler

    The Indian Premier League has become one of the best sporting events in the world and one of the main reason is the quality of cricket on show from the best cricketers across the globe. This tournament has not only given the opportunity for young Indian players to showcase their talent but also to rub shoulders with the legends of the game. 

    Over the years, the dynamics of including four foreign players in the playing XI has been a challenge to all the franchises in order to get their combination right. In this year's IPL, there have been hits and misses when it comes to overseas players. Let us take a look at the overseas XI of IPL 2018.

    Openers

    #1 Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

    IPL 2018: Matches - 13; Runs - 548; SR - 155.24; HS - 95*; CT - 9; ST - 1

    Rajasthan Royals' fortunes changed upside down once the team decided to send him at the top of the order. Buttler was under-utilized in the middle order as he was not getting enough balls to do any sort of damage.

    Since he was moved to open the innings, Buttler scored 6 half centuries and in a couple of matches played right through the innings to take his team home. Jos Buttler is in the same league as AB de Villiers in terms of scoring at 360 degrees and that makes it tough for the bowlers and captain to set the field.

    #2 Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

    IPL 2018: Matches - 16; Runs - 357; SR - 189.89; HS - 75; Wkts - 17; Econ - 7.65

    Narin
    Narine

    Sunil Narine's role at the top of the order was supposed to be a pinch hitter but the left-hander has brought some method to the madness with some clear striking. Even though he has struggled against the short ball, the fact that the bowler can bowl only one per over gives him the advantage to attack other deliveries.

    The secret to his success has been the way he has looked to hit them straight and not go across the line. He was equally devastating against both pace and spin and had given KKR electrifying starts.

    IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Kane Williamson Andre Russell
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    IPL 2018: 5 new captains in the 11th season
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: SRH vs RR- 4 Masterstrokes during the encounter
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Match 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Predicted XI to...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, Match...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Match 28, RR vs SRH: Preview, Prediction and...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 players with the worst cost-to-performance ratio
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Three best decisions from the game
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Match 4 SRH vs RR: 5 Talking Points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Player Ratings
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI against...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Today, 01:30 PM
    Chennai Super Kings
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    CSK VS SRH preview
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018