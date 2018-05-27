IPL 2018 Final: 3 key battles to look out for

Three mouth-watering battles to watch out for in the IPL final.

Ameya Vaidya CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 14:06 IST 678 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The final of the IPL 2018 is going to be an exciting affair. The Sunrisers Hyderabad finished first on the table at 18 points, just ahead of the Chennai Super Kings, who also finished on 18 points with a difference of 0.3 net run rate.

The Chennai Super Kings have beaten the Sunrisers Hyderabad thrice already in this IPL. In Qualifier 1, CSK won by 2 wickets, while the Sunrisers beat KKR by 14 runs in the Qualifier 2.

The final match of this season promises to be a tough battle between two remarkable teams. Let us have a look at the three mouth-watering battles to watch out for IPL Final 2018.

#3 Shane Watson vs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

It is no secret that Watson usually struggles at the start against swing bowling. He is susceptible to those balls that nip back into the right-hander and has the tendency to fish outside the off stump to an out-swinger.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a premier swing bowler who can move the ball both ways. In Qualifier 1, Kumar got Watson out on a duck in the first over of the innings. He bowled a beautiful out-swinger to Watson, which he edged to the wicket-keeper.

Watson is a very dangerous batsman once he gets set and can take the game away from the opposition quickly. It will be crucial for Kumar to try to repeat the same spell which he bowled to him in the first qualifier. This will be an interesting battle to watch out for in the final.