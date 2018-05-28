IPL 2018: IPL XI that can beat IPL champions CSK

The 2018 IPL XI that can beat the current IPL champion CSK

After 60 exciting matches which were spanned over a period of 7 weeks, the 11th edition of world’s most lucrative league came to a close with a super entertaining final played between literally the two best sides in the league. A final that promised fun, entertainment and heartbreaks for some while joy for others, was indicative of the helluva ride that saw the men in yellow emerge as the winners after such a fiercely competed tournament.

In their seventh appearance in an IPL final, the experienced lads from Chennai proved to be too good for the spirited Orange Army led by an inspirational skipper in Kane Williamson. It was a complete team effort from Dhoni and his boys as they went onto bag the championship for the third time in the history of the league, the joint highest with Mumbai Indians.

After such a stupendous task, we take a look at the IPL XI from the tournament that can give this CSK side a run for their money:

Openers

KL Rahul and Sunil Narine

There couldn’t be a better opening combo other than that of KL Rahul and Sunil Narine. The class of Rahul and Narine’s ability to go after the bowlers can prove to be the perfect foil for any batting side upfront. It has been a tournament to remember for both the opening batsmen where they have taken the attack to the opposition in the powerplay overs.

KL Rahul bamboozled bowling attacks at will to count on most of the opportunities in the league. The Karnataka born-lad was a lone warrior for the Kings XI Punjab as he carried his side’s batting prowess in the entire tournament. He registered runs in upwards of 650 with an astonishing strike rate of 158 to make it as the most successful season for him in the history of the league.

His partner, on the other hand, had cherished every moment of opening the batting for his side. Narine has provided his side with the much-needed flourish at the top as he also boasts to be the third highest run scorer for KKR in this season after Dinesh Karthik and Chris Lynn.