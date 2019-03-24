IPL 2019: 2 Positives and 1 Negative of CSK vs RCB

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli before the match.

The Indian Premier League has once again returned for its twelfth season. The 2019 edition of IPL consists of eight teams which will compete against each other to win the trophy.

The first match took place earlier today, where the current champions Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. It was an easy win since they had to chase the total of seventy one only.

Here are two positives and one negative of this match.

#3 Positive: Spinners Shine

Harbhajan Singh after taking three wickets.

Normally spinners have always had a great season of IPL every year. But this year it begin in the first match itself. Both Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir took three wickets for CSK along with Ravindra Jadeja taking a couple of scalps.

Even RCB spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Moeen Ali took one wicket each. This seemed to inform us that the pitch was all about the spinners in this game and all of them shinned in this match thoroughly.

#2 Negative: RCB Collapsed

RCB getting trolled on Twitter for collapsing.

This was not the performance that RCB expected in their first game. The entire team was all out at the score of 70. This had to be heartbreaking for the team because defending a total less than 100 is a big task in these matches.

Top players like the captain Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers all got out scoring less than 10 runs. This slowly collapsed the entire batting line-up for the team. Even though Parthiv Patel was the only batsmen who was playing but still ended-up being the final dismissal by Dwayne Bravo.

#1 Positive: Great Start for the Defending Champions

Chennai Super Kings after winning the match.

CSK were the defending champions in this year's IPL. So they had to begin with a win, and they ended up scoring a win along with a dominant performance. The entire RCB team was out for a total of 70.

This has to be a brilliant start for the defending champions, as it certifies them as a strong contender to win the IPL Title once again this year. Surely they might not win all the matches of this season but at least this win put them ahead of all the other teams.

