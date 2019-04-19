IPL 2019: 3 Scenarios by which RCB can still make the playoffs without NRR

Virat Kohli has a point to prove as a captain in the remaining part of IPL 12

For the fourth successive year, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are languishing at the bottom half of the points table midway through the season. The only difference, when compared to the previous three seasons, is that this year RCB have won only one game out of eight rather than their usual 2-3 wins.

The Virat led side was in a similar position back in 2016 when they had lost 5 of their first seven games and ended up in the playoffs after winning 6 of their last 7.While at the surface level it seems impossible for RCB to make the playoffs this season, but if RCB can win all of their remaining six games they can still reach the playoffs.

Bad captaincy moves and poor death bowling is the reason for their fate so far.

Recently in an interview after RCB's defeat against Mumbai Indians, Yuzvendra Chahal also mentioned that RCB still have an outright chance to qualify for the playoffs. "If we win the next six games we can qualify. Last year a team had qualified with 14 points, so still, we are in the game. You don't know what will happen next," is what Chahal had to say after the match.

Though RCB can still qualify for the playoffs if they win six out of six but that will only happen if the results of the matches of other teams end up in their favour. RCB will be hoping for the top of the table teams like CSK and MI to win most of their matches. If everything falls in place then there are certain scenarios which can take the Royal Challengers Bangalore into the playoff without bringing net run rate into the equation.

In 22 upcoming matches, 10-11 matches need to go in a certain manner for the Royal Challengers Bangalore to qualify.

In case of any of the three above mentioned scenarios, RCB's capsizing boat will sail into the playoffs irrespective of their NRR.

Note: The dashes in the winner column indicate that either of the two possible results of the fixture would have no effect on the scenario. Moreover, these scenarios are not 100 % rigid and minor changes won't affect the end result.

Yes, it is true that there is only a slim chance that any of these scenarios will come true and RCB will make it through but, remember that funnier things have happened in our wonderful sport.