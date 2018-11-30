IPL 2019: 5 batsmen whom the Chennai Super Kings should target for the 2019 IPL season

The Chennai Super Kings have always been a successful franchise and are currently the team to beat when it comes to the Indian Premier League. They have been led in an expert manner by MS Dhoni and always look like a team which has one hand on the trophy at every point of the tournament.

This, however, does not mean that the franchise is not without its weaknesses and this is one area which the owners of the team need to bear in mind as we head towards the Indian Premier League auction. Last year's season did show us that their batting does not always click and that there were often instances where a rescue mission was required. This is one area which the franchise will want to improve on and ensure that it does not happen again during next year's season.

The good news, however, is that there are a plethora of talented and experienced batsmen who are currently unavailable and who could slot themselves in perfectly at the franchise. Many of these are big name players and have the skills as well as the experience which the franchise will be looking for in order to settle their batting line-up, especially the middle order.

England showed that they have players who can hit the ball a long way and who can be destructive during the death overs. This has been a characteristic which has eluded English sides of the past and has often been a contributing factor for them doing poorly during ICC events or other international series.

South Africa is another team who has been placing more and more emphasis on developing their batting line-up, especially as they look towards finding a suitable player who can fill in AB de Villiers shoes at the ICC Cricket World Cup next year as well as the future beyond that. This has led to the development of some exciting players, in addition to the current veteran batsmen, they have who can blow away any bowling attack.

This article will take a look at five batsmen the Chennai Super Kings should target at the next IPL auction and who could be valuable assets for the team:

#1 Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan was one of the biggest names to be excluded from the 2018 Indian Premier League and many fans thought that this was an indication that the destructive left-handed batsman was no longer as destructive as he once was.

Morgan has since taken his game to the next level and the home ODI series between England and Australia earlier this year reminded everyone of just how much talent the Irish-born batsman has and how he would be a huge asset to any team.

For Morgan, it is not only his ability to hit the ball to all parts of the cricket ground that makes him such a key player. He is a decent player of spin and has the ability to find the gaps and keep the scoreboard ticking during the middle overs.

This is a quality which the Chennai Super Kings would find very appealing and which might make Morgan an ideal batsman to have during those middle overs to keep the momentum of the batting innings, as well as to launch an assault at the end.

