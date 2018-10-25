IPL 2019: 5 players CSK should sign in the auction

MS Dhoni, IPL's most successful captain

Chennai Super Kings is the most consistent and successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League. With three IPL titles so far, MS Dhoni & Co. have dominated the league, ever since its inception in 2008.

Though they have a good squad at their disposal right now, it certainly needs some reinforcements. Their pace department, in particular, lacks depth and requires strengthening. Dwayne Bravo leaked a lot of runs in the death overs last season and they definitely need a bowler who can contain batsmen between overs 16 and 20.

CSK is expected to retain a majority of their squad that tasted success last season. However, a few players who failed to impress last season could be released. With quite a few exciting names up for grabs in the IPL 2019 auction, CSK will look to add quality depth to their squad.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players Chennai Super Kings should sign in the 2019 auction.

#5 Shimron Hetmyer

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament Play-Off 1

The young Carribean international Shimron Odilon Hetmyer has captured the attention of the cricketing world with his explosive batting against India in the first two games of the ongoing ODI series. He has scored 200 runs in the first two games of the series at a destructive strike rate of 140 and was exceptional in the middle-order.

Playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors, he was phenomenal in the recently concluded 2018 Carribean Premier League. Shimron Hetmyer scored 440 runs in the tournament at an excellent average of 40. He scored a hundred and two fifties in the tournament at an explosive strike rate of almost 150. He is expected to cause a bidding war and a player to watch out for in the 2019 IPL auction.

