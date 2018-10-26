IPL 2019: 5 Players Rajasthan Royals should sign in the auction

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.06K // 26 Oct 2018, 17:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rajasthan Royals can add few players and become the contenders

Although the Rajasthan Royals won the first edition of the IPL, they have only made it to the playoffs only thrice since then and disappointed the fans. Even though the team had the potential to win it all, they could not finish the business because they lacked some serious game-changers and sometimes, the players they bought did not deliver in the way they should have delivered.

Last season, they returned back to the league after a two-year-hiatus and sent out a statement in some fashion, making it to the playoffs with some terrific performances. In the Eliminator, they lost to the two-time IPL champion, Kolkata Knight Riders. They failed to chase a paltry total of 169 and suffered an embarrassing defeat.

The team has enough talent at the top of the batting order but need some key all-rounders and fast-bowlers. Let us take a look at five players Rajasthan Royals should sign in the IPL 2019 auction.

#5 Jason Holder

Jason Holder's monster-hitting can help RR post big totals

Role: Bowling all-rounder

Rajasthan Royals are in desperate need of a power hitter who can smash the ball out of the park with ease and Jason Holder has all the credentials to be that player. The West Indies skipper is one of the finest all-rounders in the game today.

The bowling all-rounder did not get the kind of opportunities that he should have gotten and featured in just 3 editions of the world's most popular league. In the last year auction, he was not selected by any of the eight franchises and went unsold to everyone's surprise.

While he can bowl all 4 fours like a regular bowler and pick up wickets, he also has the batting prowess to come and finish in the end with some lofty hits and take the team to a high total. Having an all-rounder like Jason Holder who is also known for his captaincy tactics can help Rajasthan Royals and better their chances of winning the title.

1 / 5 NEXT