IPL 2019: 5 Players Chennai Super Kings should target for next year's IPL

Masoom Alli
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
978   //    15 Sep 2018, 01:52 IST

C
Chennai Super Kings won their third IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings have proven yet again that they are and remain the team to beat in the IPL. The team just seems to have that secret formula which is necessary to win big matches and tournaments and this was shown yet again during this year's tournament.

Shane Watson was as destructive as the cricketing world has ever seen him and reminded us all of just what a powerful batsman he is. Dwayne Bravo showcased his skills with both bat and ball when it mattered the most and underlined just why he is one of the best T20 players the game has ever seen.

Other players showed great support as well. Faf du Plessis played stable and mature innings whenever the situation called for and MS Dhoni led the team by example.

Despite all the winnings, there is always room for improvement, and the Chennai Super Kings are no exception to it. The franchise has shown that they are able to squeeze out the best performance from each and every player and this makes it easier for the new blood to be fused in.

In this article will take a look at 5 players who the Chennai Super Kings should target for next year's tournament that could really take the squad to the next level:

#5 Aiden Markram

Image result for aiden markram
Markram has had a good start to his Test career

Aiden Markram is someone who needs no introduction to the cricketing world. South Africa's latest batting superstar made a statement on the international scene a year ago and has only been going from strength to strength ever since.

He has mainly featured in South Africa's Test squads but the Proteas have shown a real intention of getting him into the ODI squad. He hasn't quite managed to become as successful in the limited overs form, but this is an area in which joining the Chennai Super Kings might just work to his and the franchise's advantage.

Markram does have a lot of potential as a batsman and there is no question that he can be a destructive T20 player if given the chance. The Chennai based franchise has a knack for spotting talent and therefore, this is an area where Markram can benefit immensely along with the team.

The South African is a reliable and mature batsman, who if taken a punt on will be a perfect addition to the destructive batting lineup the franchise features.

