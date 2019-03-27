×
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings defeat Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets to register 2nd successive win

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
32   //    27 Mar 2019, 00:32 IST

Dwayne Bravo and Watson led CSK to their 2nd successive win in IPL 2019
Dwayne Bravo and Watson led CSK to their 2nd successive win in IPL 2019

Chennai Super Kings registered their 2nd successive win in IPL 2019 by defeating Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday. It was a good performance by CSK, restricting Delhi to a modest total and then chasing down the target.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first. Prithvi Shaw began the innings and played some aggressive strokes but was dismissed by Deepak Chahar for 24 off 16 balls. Shaw and Dhawan had added 36 runs in 4.3 overs. At the end of 6 overs, Delhi Capitals were 43 for 1.

Imran Tahir dismissed Iyer for 18 runs after the skipper and Dhawan had added 43 runs for the 2nd wicket. Rishabh Pant then walked out and showcased an amazing display of hitting as he scored 25 off 13 balls while Dhawan also played some lovely strokes.

Bravo dismissed the dangerous Pant and Colin Ingram in the same over to change the course of the game. Dhawan reached his fifty off 45 balls but was soon dismissed for 51. Chennai Super Kings kept picking wickets at regular intervals and restricted Delhi Capitals to a modest total of 147 for 6 in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 148 runs to win, Shane Watson attacked Delhi Capitals' bowlers early and added 21 runs for the opening wicket in 2.4 overs with Rayudu who was dismissed cheaply for 5 runs. Watson continued his brilliant power-hitting while Suresh Raina also played some lovely strokes. At the end of 6 overs, CSK had reached 58 for 1.

After the power play, Watson continued his attacking approach against Amit Mishra but soon fell for 44. MS Dhoni walked out to the crease but struggled to time the ball. Amit Mishra then dismissed Raina for a quickfire 30 off 16 balls.

Delhi Capitals' bowlers tried their best to put CSK's batsmen under pressure. Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav added 48 runs for the 4th wicket to carry CSK to within touching distance of the target. With 2 runs required off the last over, Rabada took the wicket of Kedar Jadhav. However, Dwayne Bravo hit the winning runs as CSK won the match by 6 wickets.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals (IPL) MS Dhoni Dwayne Bravo Leisure Reading
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
Fetching more content...
