IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Match Preview, Players to watch out for, probable XIs

Will the Chennai Super Kings maintain their winning run at home?

The bustling city of Chennai will be decked in yellow as the city prepares to host one of the Indian Premier League's greatest rivalries when the Mumbai Indians face off against hosts Chennai Super Kings today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Super Kings have enjoyed a formidable run at home this season, an with a five-game unbeaten run at their own backyard, the MS Dhoni-led side will undoubtedly send out a stiff wave of authority to their opponents.

The Mumbai Indians have had a mixed bag of success from away games this season, registering three wins and two losses from five games thus far. With a win against the Super Kings at home, the Mumbai Indians will come into this game with a lot of confidence but will need to be wary of the 'spin threat' that has engulfed all the visiting teams this season.

Key Players to watch out for

Harbhajan Singh will be the key for the Super Kings in this encounter against the Mumbai Indians. The experienced offie has played all five of the home games and has made most of the spin on offer. With 9 wickets from five games, the Turbantor's skillset has baffled the best of batsmen and yet again, the dust bowl could well turn out to favor the off-spinner.

For the Mumbai Indians, Rahul Chahar will hold the aces on a pitch that has produced some venom in the past. The leg spinner has cemented his place in the squad with some commanding performances and can be banked on to produce yet another quality show on a pitch that will be to his liking.

Match Prediction

The Chennai Super Kings' boisterous show in this edition of the IPL has yet again taken them to the top of the IPL Points Table and just a win away from sealing a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, the home team will be aiming to pile the pressure on the visitors.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will come into the game with a clear 'head-to-head- advantage, having clinched 15 of the 27 encounters between these two teams.

Yet, with the form that the Super Kings have displayed at home, the task at hand for MI could be quite arduous, one that could see the Super Kings reigning supreme in the end.

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.