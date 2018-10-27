×
IPL 2019: Five players KKR should sign in the auction 

Omkar Mankame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.37K   //    27 Oct 2018, 09:30 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders lacked depth in the squad for IPL 2018 and they now have a chance to make exciting additions.

When the player auction for IPL 2018 was over in Bengaluru on 27th January 2018, the team which everyone felt played the wrong hand was Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL Champions of 2012 and 2014 went aggressively after high-profile players and ended with too few in their kitty. With a higher proportion of injury-prone players in the side, KKR was not rated highly by the experts leading into the summer extravaganza.

KKR finished at the third spot in IPL 2018
KKR finished at the third spot in IPL 2018

However, they proved all critics wrong and answered silently with their performances. Dinesh Karthik, who was first time appointed as a captain of an IPL team for a full season, lead the team in his own charming and confident way. Their expensive buys in Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Chris Lynn proved worthy of their price. The rookies from Under-19 setup stole the attention with their spectacular talents. In conclusion, the Knight Riders, ending third in this year’s IPL, punched above their weight.

The buzz for IPL 2019 auction is building up. With the date of 16th December approaching, the franchises are reviewing their team formations and performances to be prepared for the upcoming auction. The event will be a compact process this year considering the three-year player contracts that are in place already. Nevertheless, it will allow the teams to include the missing pieces to their puzzle.

One worry that plagued KKR this season was the lack of depth in their squad. Their backup was excruciatingly short, and they had to seek reinforcements from outside. This auction, they can add a few names to their squad. Here are five players which Kolkata Knight Riders can buy in the upcoming auction.

#5 Alex Hales

Alex Hales played for Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement player in IPL 2018
Alex Hales played for Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement player in IPL 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders possessed the most explosive opening pair of the tournament in Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine. The duo countered opposition opening bowlers effectively, but there are a few problems. Lynn wasn’t his 100% due to the shoulder injury and remains injury-prone. Narine was bombarded with short balls late in the tournament and he was not comfortable facing them.

In such circumstances, the Knight Riders can afford to sign a conventional opener who can come in handy if Lynn or Narine fails to fire. One valuable option in waiting is the English opener, Alex Hales. Having signed the white-ball contract with his county Nottinghamshire, availability will not be an issue for the 29-year old right-hander. 

Hales has the experience of IPL as well. In IPL 2018, he was chosen by Sunrisers Hyderabad as the replacement for David Warner. Playing six matches, the opener managed to score 148 runs. He owns an impressive T20 record to back his claim. Hales has scored over 5,000 runs in 190 T20 matches with two centuries and 32 half-centuries.

