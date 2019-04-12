×
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Match Prediction: Who will win today’s game?

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
724   //    12 Apr 2019, 08:56 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders ( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
Kolkata Knight Riders ( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

It was a dramatic finish at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur yesterday night when the umpires made yet another goof up, this time their decision to call back a no-ball didn’t go down well with Captain Cool MS Dhoni. He walked out in the middle to confer with the umpires in a rather high on drama finish.

Rajasthan Royals collapsed with the bat after a promising start and ended up scoring 151. They bowled exceptionally well to have CSK reeling at 35/4 at one stage. MSD and Ambati Rayudu’s composed partnership which saw both batsmen cross their respective fifties ensured CSK managed to squeeze a win in the last ball of the match.

The action now shifts to the iconic Eden Gardens at Kolkata where the hosts KKR take on a Shreyas Iyer led DC. DC are coming off a rather straightforward win over RCB in their den. KKR had a tough examination at the Chepauk and didn’t come out successful. They had a lot of positives that they can carry forward into this clash.

Andre Russell proved that he’s not only about big shots, as he grinded and played out more than ten overs to score a much needed 50 for KKR against CSK. That makes KKR even stronger with the confidence and belief that someone like Andre Russell can shift gears and deliver.

Andre Russell (Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
Andre Russell (Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

DC, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold. Their bowling has had a very settled, confident look which hasn’t been the case in previous seasons. Kagiso Rabada leading the bowling attack has helped them immensely. Their batsmen have lacked consistency with big guns like Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant playing some irresponsible shots.

If Delhi Capitals bat first, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant must make it count. The pitch at the Eden Gardens offers a lot of bounce and pace and batsmen can score runs freely. It’s the right chance for them to unleash their true potential. The crowds wouldn’t mind seeing a Rishabh Pant blitz similar to his knock of 72 against a strong MI attack at the Wankhede stadium.

KKR would certainly be favourites to win tonight( Credits: IPLT20.com)
KKR would certainly be favourites to win tonight( Credits: IPLT20.com)

If Kolkata Knight Riders bat first, they would want to put the disappointment of the previous match behind them and look to put on a commanding score. Lynn and Narine would surely look to upset DC’s plans. KKR would ideally want Robbie, Nitish Rana and DK to put the team in a strong position and have Dre Russ play 4-5 overs. That would be the perfect situation for the Knights.

Considering the fact that the game is being played at the Eden Gardens where KKR have had a very good record, and also looking at the overall balance of their team when you compare it to DC who haven’t clicked as a team that much- KKR would win tonight’s game.

