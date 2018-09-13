Reports: IPL 2019 might be shifted out of India

The Indian Premier League 2019 may be shifted out of India due to the General Elections that will be taking place in the country during this period of time. The news is yet to be confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India as they also are waiting for the dates of the elections from the Election Commission.

BCCI has already shortlisted some of the countries which could be chosen as the probable hosts for the major event. The list contains the names of South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and England.

IPL has taken place outside India earlier twice, in 2009 and 2014. Each time it was due to the General Elections that took place in the country. In the former season, all the matches were played in South Africa while in the latter season, some of the matches of the early half of the season were played in the UAE before coming back to India to play the remaining matches.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, if the entire tournament needs to be shifted out of India, then South Africa is being considered as the preferred destination as they have the best infrastructure out of all. The other reason behind the Protean selection is not only their satisfactory but a successful conduct as well during the 2009 edition.

The eight franchises and the cricket boards of all three nations who are probable of hosting the mega event have been informed regarding the same.

As of now, nothing has been fixed as the report adds that the CoA wants everything to be in place for future dispensation as the ICC Cricket World Cup is also scheduled from May 30 to July 14 next year. This may also affect the dates of the IPL as well. The IPL generally starts in April first week, but the 12th edition could kick-off in March end.