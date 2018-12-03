IPL 2019: The ideal XI that Royal Challengers Bangalore should aim for after the auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the most widely followed franchises in the Indian Premier League. They have a passionate fan base who turn up to watch them at almost every stadium in the country. This is despite the fact that RCB have never won the IPL trophy in spite of coming close on many occasions.

For a team which is captained by Virat Kohli there are always huge expectations, which RCB have failed to fulfill in the past seasons. But every season is a new beginning, and so the management at RCB will look for a fresh beginning in 2019 with a better squad.

They have retained a good set of players who can form a decent team this year. They will also need some new signings who can bring more options and flexibility to Kohli.

On that note, we have compiled a well-balanced playing XI which RCB should aim for the in upcoming season. They will need to sign a few players and make some hard decisions within the squad to achieve this.

Openers: Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli

Parthiv and Kohli would be the best possible opening combination for RCB

With the options available in the market, it would be best for RCB to go with Parthiv as the wicketkeeper. He is a decent batsman and can give quick starts to take the pressure off Kohli at the other end. His experience will also be a valuable asset to the team.

Kohli is the best batsman in the world right now, and the preferred approach would be to give him maximum deliveries to play. RCB's chances of winning would automatically improve if Kohli gets more overs to face, be it when they are chasing or putting up a score.

1 / 3 NEXT