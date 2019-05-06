IPL 2019: Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK - Why Mumbai Indians will win the match

MI will look forward to extending their dominance over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 (Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

Three-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians lived up to everyone's expectations and finished the IPL 2019 league stage at the helm of the points table. With 9 wins in 14 matches, the MI Paltan looked almost invincible in the first round of the 12th edition of VIVO IPL.

After attaining the topmost position, Rohit Sharma's men will now have two opportunities of making it to the grand finale. The first team in their road to the finale will be MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Chennai will even enjoy the home advantage while playing in the first Qualifier.

However, Mumbai defeated them twice in the league encounters and thus, they will have the upper hand heading into Qualifier 1.

If we have a look at the previous meeting of the two teams at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, we will come to know of how well the Mumbai Indians tackled the spinners at Chepauk. Captain Rohit led his army from the front as Mumbai got off to a good start after being put into bat first. Finishers Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard took the team to a defendable total and then the spinners did the job for Mumbai.

One might expect the same thing to repeat when the two teams collide in Qualifier 1. While some may argue that Dhoni was not playing in that match, Mumbai Indians have the best win-loss record against Chennai amongst all IPL teams and there is a reason behind it. Mumbai have always got the number of Chennai be it the final of IPL 2013, final of IPL 2015 or any other high pressure match.

Rohit has developed the ability of staying calm and cool just like Dhoni and if we compare the two sides on paper, Mumbai look stronger as compared to Chennai. Also, Chennai recently suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab in their last league match while Mumbai Indians lopsidedly beat the Kolkata Knight Riders. This indicates that the momentum is also in the favor of Mumbai Indians.

Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya had performed way better than the Chennai spinners the last time these two team met at this venue thus, one can back the spin duo to do the job for their team once again.